Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Ronnie Woodruff - Gray Court
-Failure to yield right-of-way on left turn
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Glenn Gadonas - Fountain Inn
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
