Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Markives Robinson – Laurens
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Christopher Simmons - Gray Court
-Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam, w.i.t.d. - 3rd or sub. offense
Tiyanna Abney - Ware Shoals
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
