Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Juan Tomas-Sebastian – Laurens
-Driving under the Influence, .16 or higher, 1st Offense
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
William Brownlee - Ware Shoals
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Stephen Case - Clinton
-Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value $2,000 or less
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 3rd or sub. offense
-Trespassing
