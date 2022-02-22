Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Da Monte Babb – Laurens
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Brad Brown - Gray Court
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 2nd
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Marisa Reynolds - Laurens
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
James Mack - Clinton
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.