Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Christopher Davis – Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Tarus Young – Clinton
-Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
-Assault & Battery of a High & Aggravated Nature
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Amber Mejia – Clinton
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
