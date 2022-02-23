Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Angela Cunningham – Laurens

-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

 

Bradley Davis - Laurens

-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle

-Purchase or possession of alcoholic liquors

 

Danielle Jackson - Laurens

-Cruelty to children (Torture, deprivation)

-Cruelty to children (Torture, deprivation)

-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense

-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense

 

Brenda Kinard - Clinton

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

 

Kimberley Lynch - Laurens

-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less

 

Richard Vanderford - Clinton

-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

 

Joel Robinson - Laurens

-Malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property, injury value less than $2,000 or less

-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less

-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored

-Burglary (Violent) (After 06/20/85) - Second degree

 