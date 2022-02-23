Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Angela Cunningham – Laurens
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Bradley Davis - Laurens
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Purchase or possession of alcoholic liquors
Danielle Jackson - Laurens
-Cruelty to children (Torture, deprivation)
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
Brenda Kinard - Clinton
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Kimberley Lynch - Laurens
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Richard Vanderford - Clinton
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Joel Robinson - Laurens
-Malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property, injury value less than $2,000 or less
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
-Burglary (Violent) (After 06/20/85) - Second degree
