Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Travis Jarnagin – Clinton

-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less

 

Austin Smith – Joanna

-Financial Transaction Card fraud value more than $500 in six month period

 

Patricia Merchant – Laurens

-Trespassing