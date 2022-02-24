Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Alexander Moses – Laurens
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
David Bates - Clinton
-Assault & Battery 1st degree
Bailey Freeman - Laurens
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
-Grand Larceny, value $10,000 or more
