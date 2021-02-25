Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jessica Boyce – Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 3rd or sub. offense
Bradley Mcgowan – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.