Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Willie Harris – Gray Court
-manufacture, distribution, etc. of cocaine base, 3rd or sub. Offense
Bradley McGowan - Joanna
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
Steven Frazier - Joanna
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
