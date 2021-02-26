Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Robert Cate Jr. – Laurens
-Attempted Murder
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Tammy Fox – Clinton
-Filing a false police report of a Felony violation
Tony Hunnicutt - Joanna
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 2nd
Louie Nichols Jr. - Clinton
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
Amiee Walker - Clinton
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
