Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Mark Van Loan – Cross Hill
-Attempted Murder
-Attempted Murder
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Discharging firearms into a dwelling
Anthonio Warren - Laurens
-Drinking alcoholic liquors in public conveyance unlawful
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Daniel Culbertson Jr. - Laurens
-Resisting Arrest
-Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value $10,000 or more
