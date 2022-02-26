Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Mark Van Loan – Cross Hill

-Attempted Murder

-Attempted Murder

-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death

-Discharging firearms into a dwelling

 

Anthonio Warren - Laurens

-Drinking alcoholic liquors in public conveyance unlawful

-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

 

Daniel Culbertson Jr. - Laurens

-Resisting Arrest

-Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value $10,000 or more

 