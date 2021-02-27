Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Derrick Burkhalter – Clinton
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
Aljabbra Gilliham – Clinton
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Distribute, sell, manuf. or pwid, of cont. sub., near school
-Manufacture, distribution, etc. cocaine base, 2nd offense
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.