Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Tavario Jacobs – Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
-Transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken
Sonya Cash - Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Dakota Curtis - Laurens
-Drinking alcoholic liquors in public conveyance unlawful
Perry Phillips - Gray Court
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
George Stockman Jr. - Joanna
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
