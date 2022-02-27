Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Tavario Jacobs – Clinton

-Public disorderly conduct

-Transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken

 

Sonya Cash - Laurens

-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

 

Dakota Curtis - Laurens

-Drinking alcoholic liquors in public conveyance unlawful

 

Perry Phillips - Gray Court

-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense

-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense

 

George Stockman Jr. - Joanna

-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

 