Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Raymond Lawson – Clinton
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Ilona Lee – Clinton
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense
Tyrane Webb - Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
