Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kaci Govero – Greenwood
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Michael Gray – Laurens
-Kidnapping
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
-Kidnapping
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Dominic Guerra Mondragon – Clinton
-Unlawful communication
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Joshua James – Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Brian Knox – Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 3rd or sub. offense
-Shoplifting / Value $2000 or less
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 2nd
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 2nd offense
-Manuf., possession of Schedule IV, except flunitrazepam drugs with intent to distribute - 2nd or sub. offense
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
