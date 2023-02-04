Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Tony Sherfield – Clinton
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Hope Trammell – Clinton
-Use of vehicle without permission with intent to deprive
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
Gene Watson – Enoree
-Entry on anothers pasture or other lands after notice
-Assault & Battery 1st degree
-Burglary - First degree
Richard Worthy – Laurens
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Shelly Burns – Fountain Inn
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
