Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Mikel Burnside – Laurens

-Assault & Battery by Mob, 2nd degree (Serious bodily injury results)

-Kidnapping

-Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined

-Driving without a license - 1st offense

 

Shykorie Grant - Laurens

-Assault & Battery by Mob, 2nd degree (Serious bodily injury results)

-Kidnapping

-Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined

-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death

 

Michael Ellison - Mountville

-Sexual exploitation of a minor, Third degree

-Sexual exploitation of a minor, Third degree

-Sexual exploitation of a minor, Third degree

-Sexual exploitation of a minor, Third degree

-Sexual exploitation of a minor, Third degree

-Sexual exploitation of a minor, Third degree

-Sexual exploitation of a minor, Third degree

-Sexual exploitation of a minor, Third degree

-Sexual exploitation of a minor, Third degree

-Sexual exploitation of a minor, Third degree

-Sexual exploitation of a minor, Third degree

-Sexual exploitation of a minor, Third degree

 

Robyn Gregory - Laurens

-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense

 

Christopher Huckabee - Laurens

-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 2nd or sub

 

Terry James - Waterloo

-Indecent exposure

 

Boyd Nabors Jr. - Clinton

-Domestic Violence, 1st degree

 