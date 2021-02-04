Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Mikel Burnside – Laurens
-Assault & Battery by Mob, 2nd degree (Serious bodily injury results)
-Kidnapping
-Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
Shykorie Grant - Laurens
-Assault & Battery by Mob, 2nd degree (Serious bodily injury results)
-Kidnapping
-Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
Michael Ellison - Mountville
-Sexual exploitation of a minor, Third degree
-Sexual exploitation of a minor, Third degree
-Sexual exploitation of a minor, Third degree
-Sexual exploitation of a minor, Third degree
-Sexual exploitation of a minor, Third degree
-Sexual exploitation of a minor, Third degree
-Sexual exploitation of a minor, Third degree
-Sexual exploitation of a minor, Third degree
-Sexual exploitation of a minor, Third degree
-Sexual exploitation of a minor, Third degree
-Sexual exploitation of a minor, Third degree
-Sexual exploitation of a minor, Third degree
Robyn Gregory - Laurens
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
Christopher Huckabee - Laurens
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 2nd or sub
Terry James - Waterloo
-Indecent exposure
Boyd Nabors Jr. - Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
