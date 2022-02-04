Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Willie Brewster – Laurens
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
John Mitchell Jr. - Laurens
-Operating motor vehicle in violation of restrictions on restricted license
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
James Byrd - Laurens
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Contraband, furnish. or poss., county or municipal prisons prohibited
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.