Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Ashley Ledford – Cross Hill
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Brian Wright - Joanna
-Financial identity fraud or identity fraud
Dixie Young - Clinton
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Oscar Baza - Laurens
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
Richard Bishop - Joanna
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $2,000 or less
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Jonathan Willis - Enoree
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Entry on another's land for various purposes without permission - 1st offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.