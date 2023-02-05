Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
We are working to correct the issue of photos not showing on mobile devices. Photos are currently showing on desktop.
Daniel Cunningham – Laurens
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
Robert Harrison – Enoree
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Freddie Heaton – Clinton
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
Cecil Starnes – Gray Court
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
Davette Yeargin – Clinton
-Driving under suspension/Failure to pay property tax, 1st offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.