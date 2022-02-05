Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Latara Guest – Laurens
-Trafficking in Heroin, morph., etc., 14 g or more, but less than 28 g
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Paul Jernigan - Waterloo
-Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Dana Spoone - Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Jon Murdock - Gray Court
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
-Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
