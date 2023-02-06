Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Tracey Akers – Gray Court
-Operating motor vehicle without license in possession
-Improper or defective head lights
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Jessica Boyce – Clinton
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Kelahn Brown Latimore – Gray Court
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Morgan Campbell – Gray Court
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Nia Crews – Laurens
-Use of 911 number unlawfully
Anthony Heaton – Joanna
-Criminal sexual conduct with minor, 3rd degree - Commit/Attempt Lewd act (victim under 16 yrs & actor over 14 yrs)
-Criminal sexual conduct with minor, 3rd degree - Commit/Attempt Lewd act (victim under 16 yrs & actor over 14 yrs)
Gabriel Hernandez – Gray Court
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
