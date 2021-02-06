Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Brittany Holliday – Laurens
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Betty Mitchell - Clinton
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 1st offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
James Steadman - Laurens
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 2nd or sub. offense
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 3rd or sub. offense
-Trafficking in meth or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 3rd or sub. offense
Gregory Templeton - Clinton
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 3rd or sub. offense
-Trafficking in meth or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 3rd or sub. offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia
Vinson Templeton - Clinton
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 1st offense
Jason Ward - Clinton
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Ryan Jackson - Waterloo
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
