Arrest Report for February 6

Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Corbin Easler – Chappells
-Obtain signature or prop. under false pretenses, value $2,000 or less
-Receiving stolen goods, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
