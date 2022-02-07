Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Tanisha Blakely – Clinton
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense
Nickie Tanner - Laurens
-Common law robbery, strong arm robbery
Jessica Wood - Laurens
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
Xavier Philson - Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Precious Pinson - Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Teresa Powell - Clinton
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
