Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Tanisha Blakely – Clinton

-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense

-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense

 

Nickie Tanner - Laurens

-Common law robbery, strong arm robbery

 

Jessica Wood - Laurens

-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense

Xavier Philson - Clinton

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense

 

Precious Pinson - Laurens

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense

 

Teresa Powell - Clinton

-Assault & Battery 3rd degree

