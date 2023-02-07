Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Roberto Jiminaz – Gray Court
-Disregarding stop sign
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
-Possession of cocaine, 1st offense
Christopher Jones – Gray Court
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Andrew Martin – Gray Court
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
-Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
Clifford Pierce – Laurens
-Receiving stolen goods, value $10,000 or more
Anthony Thornley – Gray Court
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Tory Todd – Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
