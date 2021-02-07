Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jessie Huckabee – Laurens
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Resisting arrest with a deadly weapon - 1st offense
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Lashunda Simpson - Laurens
-Resisting Arrest
Travion Anderson - Laurens
-Kidnapping
-Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
-Possess adulterants intended to defeat drug or alcohol test - 1st offense
Jamarcus Jennings - Laurens
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
Calvin Johnson - Laurens
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Jonathan Klein - Gray Court
-Assault & Battery 2nd degree
