Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Michael Gregory – Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
Christopher Mcgaha - Gray Court
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
-Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
Paul Hunt - Gray Court
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Corey Sumeral - Clinton
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
Billy Williamson - Clinton
-Entry on another's pasture or other lands after notice
