Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Lisa Booker – Clinton (photo not available)
-Contempt of Magistrates Court
Hayden Cooper – Ware Shoals
-Possession of schedule I
Bradley Dunaway – Enoree
-Shoplifting
Zachary Holden – Joanna
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Timothy Woody – Clinton
-Possession of meth
