Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

We are working to correct the issue of photos not showing on mobile devices. Photos are currently showing on desktop.

  

Lisa Booker – Clinton (photo not available)

-Contempt of Magistrates Court

Hayden Cooper – Ware Shoals

-Possession of schedule I

Bradley Dunaway – Enoree

-Shoplifting

Zachary Holden – Joanna

-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

Timothy Woody – Clinton

-Possession of meth

 