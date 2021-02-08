Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Aaron Bagwell - Laurens
-Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
James Byrd - Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
Daphane Mims - Gray Court
-Public disorderly conduct
