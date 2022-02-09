Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Tony Carter – Clinton
-Shoplifting
Brian Craine - Laurens
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Bradley Grasser - Fountain Inn
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
Sandra Holbrooks - Ware Shoals
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Child passenger restraint system Article violation
Devan Levister - Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Mark Woods - Clinton
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
Tami Woods - Clinton
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 2nd offense
Jalen Davis - Clinton
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Patrick Dean Simpson - Clinton
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 3rd or sub.
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
Patrick Deon Simpson - Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
Larry Smitherman - Fountain Inn
-Cruelty to children
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.