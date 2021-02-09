Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Esadora Gasque - Gray Court
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense
Brendan Williams - Clinton
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Moped licensing provisions violation - 1st offense
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 1st offense
Aquavius Parks - Laurens
-Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined
-Murder
-Armed Robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
