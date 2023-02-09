Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Amber Allen – Kinards
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Tavarous Jones – Laurens
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Public disorderly conduct
Jamaine Thackson – Abbeville
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Unlawful storage or transportation of alcoholic liquors - 1st offense
-Speeding, more than 25 mph over the speed limit
