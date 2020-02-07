Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Gary Templeton – Laurens
Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Breach / Obtain signature or prop. under false pretenses, value $2,000 or less
Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Vehicle / Use of vehicle without permission with intent to deprive
Timothy Elmore – Gray Court
Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)
Ronald Hill Jr. – Gray Court
Drugs / Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st (Excludes manufacturing meth; see CDR Code 3776)
Carl May Jr. – Waterloo
Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Trespassing / Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Disorderly / Public disorderly conduct
Jon Murdock – Gray Court
Abuse / knowing and wilful exploitation of a vulnerable adult
Dana Spoone – Laurens
Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)
