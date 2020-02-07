Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Gary Templeton – Laurens

Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense

Breach / Obtain signature or prop. under false pretenses, value $2,000 or less

Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less

Vehicle / Use of vehicle without permission with intent to deprive

Timothy Elmore – Gray Court

Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)

Ronald Hill Jr. – Gray Court

Drugs / Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st (Excludes manufacturing meth; see CDR Code 3776)

Carl May Jr. – Waterloo

Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

Trespassing / Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Disorderly / Public disorderly conduct

Jon Murdock – Gray Court

Abuse / knowing and wilful exploitation of a vulnerable adult

Dana Spoone – Laurens

Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)