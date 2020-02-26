Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Emily Nickles – Ware Shoals

Shoplifting / Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

Krista Perry – Gray Court

Drugs / Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

Kristie Sisk – Waterloo

Animals / Ill treatment of animals in general, torture

Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

Joseph Wood – Ware Shoals

Burglary / Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree

Conspiracy / Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined