Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Emily Nickles – Ware Shoals
Shoplifting / Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Krista Perry – Gray Court
Drugs / Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Kristie Sisk – Waterloo
Animals / Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Joseph Wood – Ware Shoals
Burglary / Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
Conspiracy / Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined
