Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Joshua Roberts – Laurens

DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense

Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense

Alcohol / Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense

Traffic / Operating vehicle on highway without registration and license due to delinquency

Traffic / Failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle

DeAndre Bowers – Cross Hill

Breach / Breach of peace, aggravated in nature

Timothy Davenport – Fountain Inn

Burglary / Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree

Howard Johnson – Laurens

Malicious / Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

Heather Sims – Laurens

Breach / Obtain signature or prop. under false pretenses, value $2,000 or less

Anthony Woods – Clinton

Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree