Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Joshua Roberts – Laurens
DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
Alcohol / Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Traffic / Operating vehicle on highway without registration and license due to delinquency
Traffic / Failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle
DeAndre Bowers – Cross Hill
Breach / Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
Timothy Davenport – Fountain Inn
Burglary / Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
Howard Johnson – Laurens
Malicious / Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Heather Sims – Laurens
Breach / Obtain signature or prop. under false pretenses, value $2,000 or less
Anthony Woods – Clinton
Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree
