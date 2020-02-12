Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Earl Barlow III – Laurens

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Traffic / Failure to yield right-of-way to approaching vehicles

Rakeevus Booker – Clinton

Weapons / Pointing and presenting firearms at a person

Weapons / Sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful; stolen pistol

Tyler Clark – Asheville, N.C.

Shoplifting / Value $2000 or less (Enhancement per 16-01-0057)

Drugs / Attempt and conspiracy, general provisions of the drug laws (half the penalty of substantive offense)

Jeffery Gilbert – Laurens

Shoplifting

Melissa Howard – Laurens

Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense

Report / Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.

Marie Jabbie – Gray Court

Shoplifting / Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

Dustin Nichols – Anderson

Disorderly / Public disorderly conduct

Joseph Parks Jr. – Laurens

Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less

Shavario Watts – Laurens

Report / Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.

Resisting arrest

Ralph Williams – Laurens

Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree