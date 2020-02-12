Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Earl Barlow III – Laurens
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Traffic / Failure to yield right-of-way to approaching vehicles
Rakeevus Booker – Clinton
Weapons / Pointing and presenting firearms at a person
Weapons / Sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful; stolen pistol
Tyler Clark – Asheville, N.C.
Shoplifting / Value $2000 or less (Enhancement per 16-01-0057)
Drugs / Attempt and conspiracy, general provisions of the drug laws (half the penalty of substantive offense)
Jeffery Gilbert – Laurens
Shoplifting
Melissa Howard – Laurens
Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
Report / Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
Marie Jabbie – Gray Court
Shoplifting / Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Dustin Nichols – Anderson
Disorderly / Public disorderly conduct
Joseph Parks Jr. – Laurens
Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Shavario Watts – Laurens
Report / Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
Resisting arrest
Ralph Williams – Laurens
Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree
