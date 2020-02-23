Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Rebecca Gravley – Gray Court

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Drugs / Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

Drugs / Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st (Excludes manufacturing meth; see CDR Code 3776)

Melissa Gordon – Clinton

Report / Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.

Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense

Stacy Gray – Enoree

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense

Quinton Rainey – Clinton

Sex / Sex Offender Registry Violation, fail to register - 3rd & sub. offense