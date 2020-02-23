Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Rebecca Gravley – Gray Court
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Drugs / Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Drugs / Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st (Excludes manufacturing meth; see CDR Code 3776)
Melissa Gordon – Clinton
Report / Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Stacy Gray – Enoree
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Quinton Rainey – Clinton
Sex / Sex Offender Registry Violation, fail to register - 3rd & sub. offense
