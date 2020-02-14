Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Lori Lockey – Joanna

Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

Animals / Cruel work, abandonment etc. of animals when not torture - 1st offense

James Adams – Joanna

Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

Animals / Cruel work, abandonment etc. of animals when not torture - 1st offense

Jaron Adams – Joanna

Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

Animals / Cruel work, abandonment etc. of animals when not torture - 1st offense

Lora Boyce – Clinton

Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

Ethan Bridges – Inman

Arson / Attempts to burn, willful and malicious

Malicious / Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

Bomb / Possess, manufacture, transport destructive device or explosive or parts for damage, injury or death

Diquan Callaham – West Columbia

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense

Abraham North Jr. – Smoaks

Forgery / Forgery, value less than $10,000

Fugitive / Fug. from justice warrant, non-crim. Hold fug. max. 20 days. Gov. Ofc.

Tyquevius Parks – Clinton

Drugs / Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense

Possession of drug paraphernalia