Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Lori Lockey – Joanna
Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Animals / Cruel work, abandonment etc. of animals when not torture - 1st offense
Animals / Cruel work, abandonment etc. of animals when not torture - 1st offense
Animals / Cruel work, abandonment etc. of animals when not torture - 1st offense
James Adams – Joanna
Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Animals / Cruel work, abandonment etc. of animals when not torture - 1st offense
Animals / Cruel work, abandonment etc. of animals when not torture - 1st offense
Animals / Cruel work, abandonment etc. of animals when not torture - 1st offense
Jaron Adams – Joanna
Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Animals / Cruel work, abandonment etc. of animals when not torture - 1st offense
Animals / Cruel work, abandonment etc. of animals when not torture - 1st offense
Animals / Cruel work, abandonment etc. of animals when not torture - 1st offense
Lora Boyce – Clinton
Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Ethan Bridges – Inman
Arson / Attempts to burn, willful and malicious
Malicious / Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Bomb / Possess, manufacture, transport destructive device or explosive or parts for damage, injury or death
Diquan Callaham – West Columbia
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Abraham North Jr. – Smoaks
Forgery / Forgery, value less than $10,000
Fugitive / Fug. from justice warrant, non-crim. Hold fug. max. 20 days. Gov. Ofc.
Tyquevius Parks – Clinton
Drugs / Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
Drugs / Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
Possession of drug paraphernalia
