Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Patrick Webb – Fountain Inn

DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense

Resisting arrest

Traffic / Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense

DUI / Driving under the Influence, .10 but less than .16, 1st Offense

Traffic / Driving without a license - 1st offense

Alfreda Coleman – Clinton

Harassment / 2nd degree Harassment

Harvey Fowler – Ware Shoals

Breach / Breach of peace, aggravated in nature

Dara Garrett – Pelzer

Accessory / Accessory after the fact to Felony A, B, C or Murder

Accessory / Accessory before the fact to a Felony, general provision (violent if violent Felony)

Conspiracy / Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined

John Gault – Clinton

Domestic / Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree

Escape / Escape, attempted escape or possess tools to escape from prison, recaptured

Tiffany Wright – Joanna

Children / Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult