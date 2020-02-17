Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Patrick Webb – Fountain Inn
DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Resisting arrest
Traffic / Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
DUI / Driving under the Influence, .10 but less than .16, 1st Offense
Traffic / Driving without a license - 1st offense
Alfreda Coleman – Clinton
Harassment / 2nd degree Harassment
Harvey Fowler – Ware Shoals
Breach / Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
Dara Garrett – Pelzer
Accessory / Accessory after the fact to Felony A, B, C or Murder
Accessory / Accessory before the fact to a Felony, general provision (violent if violent Felony)
Conspiracy / Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined
John Gault – Clinton
Domestic / Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Escape / Escape, attempted escape or possess tools to escape from prison, recaptured
Tiffany Wright – Joanna
Children / Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
