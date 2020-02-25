andrews%20bria%200000135709.jpg
Bria Andrews

Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Bria Andrews – Greenwood

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense

Traffic / Vehicular tire violation

Traffic / Failing to use headlight when required