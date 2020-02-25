Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Bria Andrews – Greenwood
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Traffic / Vehicular tire violation
Traffic / Failing to use headlight when required
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.