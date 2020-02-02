Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Brandy Standridge – Iva

Murder / Murder

Elizabeth Butler – Waterloo

Drugs / Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

Samuel Harman – Laurens

Drugs / Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less

Shoplifting / Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

Interfering with, resisting

Josh Kane – Laurens

Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

Aaron Waters – Clinton

Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense

James Whitmire – Fountain Inn

Traffic / Operating vehicle with missing or incorrectly displayed license plate

Traffic / Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense