Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Brandy Standridge – Iva
Murder / Murder
Elizabeth Butler – Waterloo
Drugs / Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Samuel Harman – Laurens
Drugs / Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Shoplifting / Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Interfering with, resisting
Josh Kane – Laurens
Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Aaron Waters – Clinton
Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense
James Whitmire – Fountain Inn
Traffic / Operating vehicle with missing or incorrectly displayed license plate
Traffic / Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.