Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Aaron Whitmire – Laurens

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Alcohol / Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle

Michael Campbell – Laurens

Domestic / Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

Stanley Reeder III – Clinton

Forgery / Forgery, value less than $10,000