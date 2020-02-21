Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Aaron Whitmire – Laurens
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Alcohol / Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Michael Campbell – Laurens
Domestic / Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Stanley Reeder III – Clinton
Forgery / Forgery, value less than $10,000
