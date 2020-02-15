Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Eric Chart – Woodruff
Drugs / Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Adam Antes – Pawleys Island
Burglary / Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
Kolette Green – Clinton
Children / Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
William Moore II – Belton
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Pamela Parks – Gray Court
Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.