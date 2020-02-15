Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Eric Chart – Woodruff

Drugs / Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense

Adam Antes – Pawleys Island

Burglary / Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree

Kolette Green – Clinton

Children / Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult

William Moore II – Belton

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Pamela Parks – Gray Court

Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

 