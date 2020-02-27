Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Dextavious White – Waterloo

Assault / Attempted Murder

Weapons / Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death

James Anderson – Newberry

Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less

Sex / Sex Offender Registry Violation, fail to register - 1st offense

Ane Coleman – Laurens

Trespassing / Entry on another's pasture or other lands after notice

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense

Derrick Evans – Waterloo

Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Traffic / Failure to account for ticket or use of nonuniform traffic ticket