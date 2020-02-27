Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Dextavious White – Waterloo
Assault / Attempted Murder
Weapons / Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
James Anderson – Newberry
Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Sex / Sex Offender Registry Violation, fail to register - 1st offense
Ane Coleman – Laurens
Trespassing / Entry on another's pasture or other lands after notice
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Derrick Evans – Waterloo
Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Traffic / Failure to account for ticket or use of nonuniform traffic ticket
