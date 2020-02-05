Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Melissa Millwood – Union
Drugs / Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 2nd offense
Drugs / Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense
Drugs / Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 2nd or sub. offense
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Kayla Bradberry – Joanna
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Conspiracy / Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined
Drugs / Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
Steven Frazier – Clinton
Conspiracy / Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined
Weapons / Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
Keith Freeman Jr. – Cross Hill
Burglary / Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less (Enhancement per 16-1-57)
Domestic / Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Sharon Hill – Laurens
Disorderly / Public disorderly conduct
Andre Moultrie – Clinton
Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Cassidy Turner – Joanna
Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Shakia Turner – Gray Court
Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)
Assault / Assault & Battery 2nd degree
Thomas West – Chesnee
Burglary / Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
