Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Melissa Millwood – Union

Drugs / Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 2nd offense

Drugs / Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense

Drugs / Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 2nd or sub. offense

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Kayla Bradberry – Joanna

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Conspiracy / Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined

Drugs / Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense

Steven Frazier – Clinton

Conspiracy / Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined

Weapons / Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony

Keith Freeman Jr. – Cross Hill

Burglary / Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree

Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less (Enhancement per 16-1-57)

Domestic / Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

Sharon Hill – Laurens

Disorderly / Public disorderly conduct

Andre Moultrie – Clinton

Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less

Cassidy Turner – Joanna

Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense

Shakia Turner – Gray Court

Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)

Assault / Assault & Battery 2nd degree

Thomas West – Chesnee

Burglary / Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree