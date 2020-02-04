Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Sharon Lomax – Clinton
Trespassing / Entry on another's land for various purposes without permission - 1st offense
Resisting / Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
Candice Bull – Belton
Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)
Robert Coleman – Clinton
Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)
Brooke Evon – Gray Court
Drugs / Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Drugs/ Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 3rd or sub. (Excludes manufacturing meth; see CDR Code 3778)
Sheena Finley – Clinton
Burglary / Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
Vicardo Freeman – homeless
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Tina Knight – Clinton
Burglary / Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
Tammy Robinson – Una
Shoplifting / Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Richard Seay – Cowpens
DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Barbara Yocum – Fountain Inn
Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
