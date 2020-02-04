Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Sharon Lomax – Clinton

Trespassing / Entry on another's land for various purposes without permission - 1st offense

Resisting / Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest

Candice Bull – Belton

Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)

Robert Coleman – Clinton

Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)

Brooke Evon – Gray Court

Drugs / Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

Drugs/ Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 3rd or sub. (Excludes manufacturing meth; see CDR Code 3778)

Sheena Finley – Clinton

Burglary / Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree

Vicardo Freeman – homeless

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Tina Knight – Clinton

Burglary / Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree

Tammy Robinson – Una

Shoplifting / Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

Richard Seay – Cowpens

DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Barbara Yocum – Fountain Inn

Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature