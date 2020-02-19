Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Robert Shelton – Enoree

DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 2nd offense

Alcohol / Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle

DUS / Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Weapons / Unlawful carrying of pistol

Weapons / Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony

Children / Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult

Traffic / Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense

Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree

Assault / Assault & Battery 1st degree

DUS / Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense

Robbie Campbell – Chappells

Checks / Fraudulent check, or stop payment, $500 or less - 1st offense

Checks / Fraudulent check, or stop payment, $500 or less - 1st offense

Brian Campbell – Clinton

DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense

Traffic / Driving without a license - 1st offense

Traffic / Operating vehicle with missing or incorrectly displayed license plate

Donald Culbertson – Laurens

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense

Austin Frady – Greenwood

Larceny / Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

Burglary / Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree

Bobby Horne – Ware Shoals

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Alanna Sanders – Fountain Inn

Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

Disorderly / Public disorderly conduct

Richard Shiver – Waterloo

Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

Natalie Sword – Clinton

Breach / Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

Forgery / Forgery, value less than $10,000

John Thompson – Laurens

Contempt / Contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only)