Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Robert Shelton – Enoree
DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 2nd offense
Alcohol / Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
DUS / Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Weapons / Unlawful carrying of pistol
Weapons / Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
Children / Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
Traffic / Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Assault / Assault & Battery 1st degree
DUS / Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Robbie Campbell – Chappells
Checks / Fraudulent check, or stop payment, $500 or less - 1st offense
Checks / Fraudulent check, or stop payment, $500 or less - 1st offense
Brian Campbell – Clinton
DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Traffic / Driving without a license - 1st offense
Traffic / Operating vehicle with missing or incorrectly displayed license plate
Donald Culbertson – Laurens
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Austin Frady – Greenwood
Larceny / Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Burglary / Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
Bobby Horne – Ware Shoals
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Alanna Sanders – Fountain Inn
Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Disorderly / Public disorderly conduct
Richard Shiver – Waterloo
Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Natalie Sword – Clinton
Breach / Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Forgery / Forgery, value less than $10,000
John Thompson – Laurens
Contempt / Contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only)
