Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

James Cooper – Waterloo

Burglary / Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - Third degree - 1st offense

Conspiracy / Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined

Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less

Tiffany Evans – Waterloo

Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

Tammy Gibson – Fountain Inn

Larceny / Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

Malicious / Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

Michael Harrison – Ware Shoals

Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)

Rhomiesha Henderson – Laurens

FinanTC / Financial Transaction Card Theft

Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less

Karen Lewis – Laurens

Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense

Ayrrean Sanders – Laurens

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense