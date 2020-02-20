Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
James Cooper – Waterloo
Burglary / Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - Third degree - 1st offense
Conspiracy / Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined
Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Tiffany Evans – Waterloo
Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Tammy Gibson – Fountain Inn
Larceny / Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Malicious / Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Michael Harrison – Ware Shoals
Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)
Rhomiesha Henderson – Laurens
FinanTC / Financial Transaction Card Theft
Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Karen Lewis – Laurens
Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense
Ayrrean Sanders – Laurens
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
